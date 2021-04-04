Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. West Bengal CM's, State govt's involvement in the coal scam has been proved: Suvendu Adhikari

Politics Videos

West Bengal CM's, State govt's involvement in the coal scam has been proved: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal CM's and State government's involvement in the coal scam has been proved; Rs 900 crores went to the CM's nephew: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said during press conference in Kolkata
Bengal Polls 2021 Suvendu Adhikari

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News