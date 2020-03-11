Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
  5. Government to take action on power cut by DVC: CM Soren

Government to take action on power cut by DVC: CM Soren

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on March 11 visited his ancestral village Nemra along with his family for the Baha puja.

