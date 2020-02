Congress delegation called on President Ram Nath Kovind on February 27. The delegation was led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh met the President to seek peace and normalcy in violence-hit Delhi. The delegation also handed over a memorandum to President Kovind. The Congress delegation couldn't meet President Kovind on February 26 due to the unavailability of the President. At least 34 people have lost their lives during violence in Delhi.