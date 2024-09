Updated on: September 05, 2024 11:40 IST

Sandip Ghosh gets surrounded by an angry crowd outside the court, dramatic visuals surface!

West Bengal: As the rage over the rape & murder of a doctor in Kolkata continues, the EX-Principal of RG Kar Medical College, on Sept 04 faced rage of protesters. A crowd of protestors pushed back and shouted at Sandip Ghosh while CBI was taking him from Alipore District & Session Court in Kolkata.