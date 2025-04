PM Modi flags Hisar-Ayodhya flight unveils major Haryana development projects | 14 April | Speed News PM Modi flags Hisar-Ayodhya flight unveils major Haryana development projects. Murshidabad tense after Waqf protests; internet suspended in three districts. Delhi government to replace rented Mohalla clinics with 70 new health centres. Get all the latest updates of the day in today's Speed News.