Updated on: November 20, 2024 0:02 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Key Battles, Including Milind Deora vs Aaditya Thackeray

In Maharashtra, voters are heading to the polls on November 20 to elect members for the 288-seat state assembly. With over 4,000 candidates in the race, more than 2,000 of them are independent candidates.