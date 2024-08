Updated on: August 14, 2024 23:41 IST

Made by Google Event 2024: Key AI features including Gemini Live and Pixel Studio for Pixel 9 Lineup

Google unveiled four new devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These devices are all powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, but what truly stands out are the new Gemini AI features. Let's take a quick look at the exciting AI features that come with the Pixel 9 lineup.