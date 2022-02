Updated on: February 07, 2022 23:20 IST

OMG: Which party will emerge victorious in the ongoing 'Digital War'?

The first phase of UP elections is about to start soon. All parties seem all set to face each other in the battleground for the chair of UP. However, this time around, the Corona crisis has pushed the parties to campaign digitally in the run-up to the upcoming polls. Which party will emerge out victorious this time? Watch the latest iteration of India TV's 'Oh My God'.