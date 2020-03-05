Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Yajna performed in Prayagraj to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus

Yajna performed in Prayagraj to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus. The total number of people tested positive for coronavirus in India is now at 30.

