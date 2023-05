Updated on: May 23, 2023 9:27 IST

Wreslter Protest: Protesting Wrestlers Take Up Federation Chief's Dare

Jantar Mantar Wrestler Protest: Wrestlers' strike at Jantar Mantar is completing one month today and on this occasion the wrestlers are going to give more edge to their performance. This evening he will take out a candle march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate.