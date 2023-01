Updated on: January 30, 2023 12:20 IST

Will the Congress show its strength in Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium? Will the opposition unite?

Rahul Gandhi's Kashmir Rally: Rahul Gandhi is going to show his power in Srinagar today. Just before the rally, many political parties distanced themselves. Nitish, Akhilesh, and Mamta are not attending the rally. See this report from Srinagar.