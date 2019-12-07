Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Will Nirbhaya get justice on December 16? |Watch

News Videos

Will Nirbhaya get justice on December 16? |Watch

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 22:24 IST ]
Claiming that he didn't authorise the mercy plea sent to the President, one of the Nirbhaya rape convicts Vinay Sharma is seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition. He has said that the mercy plea sent to the President by Union Home Ministry
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWatch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 7, 2019 Next VideoImran Khan is just a playboy: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat  