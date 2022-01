Published on: January 09, 2022 14:04 IST

Why was Priyanka Gandhi informed about lapse in PM Modi's security, BJP asks Charanjit Singh Channi

BJP has alleged that Charanjit Singh Channi had already informed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the loops in PM Modi's security, who was all set to address a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday. The same was alleged by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.