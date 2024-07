Updated on: July 03, 2024 19:21 IST

Where is cop-turned-preacher 'Bhole Baba' hiding? Police conduct search operation

A stampede at a religious congregation led by self-proclaimed saint Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has claimed the lives of 116 people so far. However the religious preacher has not issued any statement regarding the tragedy