Updated on: June 10, 2023 9:00 IST

What will be Baba Bageshwar's impact on MP Assembly Election?

Bageshwar Baba: On the third and last day of Hanumant Katha in Mandsaur, Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham again shouted for the Hindu nation, along with Baba alleged that those who were still conspiring to convert are now trying to defame his name. engaged in