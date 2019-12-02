Monday, December 02, 2019
     
  We will implement NRC across India, says Rajnath Singh

We will implement NRC across India, says Rajnath Singh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 7:51 IST ]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India.

