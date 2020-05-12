Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. We've contained the zone and people are being treated: Chandigarh Administration on COVID-19 outbreak

News Videos

We've contained the zone and people are being treated: Chandigarh Administration on COVID-19 outbreak

Chandigarh Administration Advisor Manoj Parida informed administration have contained the zone after an outbreak in Bapu Dham area.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X