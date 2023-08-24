STF caught 41 kg heroin sent to Amritsar By Pakistan
Pragyan rover rolls out successfully near Moon's south pole
BPSC is holding the 2023 edition of the school teacher recruitment exam on August
PM Modi spots National flag on the ground at BRICS summit, What He did Further?
G20 Summit: Central govt offices in Delhi to be closed from September 8 to 10
BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds brief conversation with Chinese President Xi, all eyes on bilateral meet
'We want to find out what is the core of the Moon': ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3
BRICS leaders agree to expansion, welcome THESE six countries into bloc
National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Joju George to compete for 'Best Actor'?
OPINION | BJP EYES HINDUTVA, OBC VOTES IN U.P.
Doctors can prescribe generic medicines over tele-consultation, not anti-cancer drug: NMC
Imran Khan recalls Break Ke Baad shooting days; Deepika Padukone responds
Kota pressure cooker: Institute fails to teach friendship; 'every aspirant a competitor'
Aaj Ki Baat: What is 'Last Moment of Terror' associated with space missions? Know all details
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi to join Chandrayaan-3 landing programme virtually from South Africa
Kurukshetra: Chandrayan 3 expected to land on moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday
Muqabla: Chandrayaan-3 landing Why the last 15 minutes will be crucial
Aaj Ki Baat: Will BJP get votes in the name of Kalyan Singh in 2024?
What is Chandrayaan-3's budget? A look at budgets of other Moon missions of different countries
Babies born shortly after India's Moon conquer named ‘Chandrayaan’ in Odisha
Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Rahul Gandhi refuses to return to his previous 12 Tughlaq Lane Bungalow: Sources
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court drops murder charges against Sajjan Kumar in two separate cases
Who is Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigohzin, infamous as Putin's chef, killed in 'mysterious' plane crash
China bans seafood from Japan as it releases wastewater from Fukushima nuclear plant
At BRICS, PM Modi to hold multiple bilaterals with member nations but all eyes on India-China talks
King of Kotha, Dream Girl 2 to Tamannaah Bhatia's Aakhri Sach: Films & series to watch this weekend
Seema Deo, Marathi cinema legend, dies at 81; last rites to be performed today
Prabhas' Adipurush brutally trolled for 'Rs 600 crore budget' after ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 success
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recites poem as Chandrayaan 3 lands successfully on Moon
Asian Games 2023: India to not have any representation for breakdancing, ministry refuses
Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended by world body
Virat Kohli passes yo-yo test with flying colours ahead of Asia Cup, shares his score
Don't pick him in the squad, if...: Ex-BCCI selector slams KL Rahul's selection in Indian team
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Hambantota
BoAt Smart Ring teases specifications prior to launch
Duolingo brings English learning course for Telugu speakers
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 monitor unveiled: Dual UHD display and enhanced visuals
MediaTek collaborates with Meta's Llama 2 to boost on-device generative AI in Edge devices
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success garners praise from Bill Gates and Satya Nadella
BRICS Summit: What leads to formation of group and which countries want to join it? Know here
What are BIMARU states and who gave this concept? Know why are they called so and current status
BRICS Summit: PM Modi to embark on 3-day visit to South Africa I What are India's key expectations
Caste, religion stickers on vehicles? What law says about it, penalty and other details | EXPLAINED
Why is INS Vagir submarine carrying out its longest 7,000 km maiden trip to Australia? Know here
Tarot reading Aug 24th: Leos experiencing a dynamic energy, know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 24: Scorpio to up new responsibilities; know about other zodiac signs
Tarot Card reading August 23: Scorpio to attain desired status, know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, August 23: Scorpio will find success in business ; know about other zodiac signs
Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 22: Leo to take a mature decision, know about other zodiac sign
Doctors can prescribe generic medicines over tele-consultation, not anti-cancer drug: NMC
Inactivity during childhood may increase risk of heart damage in later life, finds study
Dengue virus turns virulent under higher temperature, finds study
One billion people globally to have osteoarthritis by 2050, finds Lancet study
Rheumatoid Arthritis: Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips of the chronic inflammatory disorder
North Kashmir's LoC vicinity becomes a captivating tourist hotspot
National Burger Day 2023: Best burgers in Delhi NCR and where to eat them
Red, green and yellow flags: Know how to crack the new dating rules
Temple museum in Ayodhya to showcase glorious history of Hindu shrines
Too hot to handle! Zurich's high temperature may spoil your vacation plans