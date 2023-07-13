Watch Top 100 News of The Day
Watch Ground Report From Yamuna Bazar
As Yamuna overflows, entry of heavy vehicles restricted; massive traffic jams on roads
Recommended Video
Patna Police Lathicharge on BJP Workers
Top News
BJP worker killed, several others lathicharged amid protests in Patna
India to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft, 3 Scorpene submarines for Navy from France
Delhi floods LIVE | Yamuna overflows schools closed, offices to WFH, city to face water crisis
UP: Massive fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida, people jump from 3rd floor | VIDEO
IIMs as institutions of national importance: What makes IIM special?
OPINION | ROAD ACCIDENTS: BRING STRINGENT TRAFFIC LAWS
Latest News
KMAT Result 2023 for session 2 declared; Download merit list here
List of countries visited by Narendra Modi for the first time ever as Indian Prime Minister
'Rohit bhai fir gaali denge': Ishan Kishan's comments for Shubman Gill caught on stump mic | WATCH
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, Premiere date, Time, Where to watch Rohit Shetty show & more
Watch top 50 news
Super 100: Watch Latest News of the day in One Click
List of countries visited by Narendra Modi for the first time ever as Indian Prime Minister
India to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft, 3 Scorpene submarines for Navy from France
From India's economy to Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi full text of interview
'India-France relationship is in excellent shape': PM Modi ahead of Paris visit | Top quotes
Ahead of France visit, PM Modi bats for dialogue and diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict
Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military: Russia's Defence Ministry
Relief to cash-strapped Pakistan as it gets final IMF approval for USD 3 billion loan
UK not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, Kyiv must show gratitude: Defence Secy
Biden did it again! US President calls his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy 'Vladimir' at NATO Meet
Somalia: Halla Airlines plane crash-lands at Mogadishu Airport I What happened next? I VIDEO
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, Premiere date, Time, Where to watch Rohit Shetty show & more
Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise's film takes Indian theaters by storm
Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'captain' Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion
Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession leads with 27 nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal for Best Actor
Debina Bonnerjee responds to trolls calling her 'choti haathi', says 'Whenever I hear it, I think...
'Rohit bhai fir gaali denge': Ishan Kishan's comments for Shubman Gill caught on stump mic | WATCH
When a chess player is called Grandmaster? Eligibility, list of Chess Grandmasters from India
IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal enters elite list of Indian cricket as he makes his international debut
Rohit Sharma goes past ICC No.1 ranked batter Kane Williamson in IND vs WI 1st Test
India vs West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Anil Kumble, increases gap with Murali and Warne
Team India hits double century in Special Olympics 2023 with whopping 202 medals in bag | IN PICS
Green Diamond, Sandalwood Box: What all PM Modi gifted to First Lady, US President Joe Biden
Nature Photography Day 2023: Celebrating some of the best nature photographers
Newlyweds Sonnali Seygall & Ashesh L Sajnani dazzle at their wedding reception | PHOTOS
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra & other guests arrive in Delhi
Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 5 food to eat for fast recovery
Bacteria living in gut may cause heart attack; finds study
Sleep-Deprived? Know 5 side effects of getting less sleep
Nasal congestion in monsoon? Try these 5 home remedies to get relief from sinus infection
What is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy? Nepal PM's wife passes away due to this rare brain disorder
Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Date, Parana time, puja rituals, significance and other details
Kerala to boost 'cinema tourism' to popularise scenic locations with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's support
Phone call anxiety: 5 signs that indicate you are having a rare disorder
Sawan 2023: Know why Bel Patra is offered to Lord Shiva and what it the right way
National Simplicity Day 2023: Five ways to live life in simple manner
Apple iOS 17 public beta released for iPhone: Know how to download
WhatsApp latest update: Animated avatar pack coming soon
Discord's new tool provides insights into teen's activity on the platform
Google simplifies meeting scheduling in Gmail: Check details here
Unraveling Chandrayaan-2: Failures and lessons learned