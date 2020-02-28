Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
Watch: Shiv Sena workers vandalise road Construction Company's office due to delay in work

Workers of Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra, vandalised a road construction company's office in Wardha due to delay in work.

