Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch Hong Kong Climate Protest

News Videos

Watch Hong Kong Climate Protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 16:38 IST ]

Dozens gathered in Hong Kong to participate in a global climate strike as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action to guard against climate change began ahead of a United Nations summit in New York.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUttar Pradesh: Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand arrested in Shahjahanpur Next VideoImelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded  