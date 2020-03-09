Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Watch: Devotees walk on burning coal to celebrate 'Holika Dahan'

Devotees walk on burning coal on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gujarat's Surat. People of all age groups were seen walking over fire embers after celebrating the dahan.

