  5. Vistara flight sanitized at Bhubaneswar airport

Vistara flight sanitized at Bhubaneswar airport

Sanitization process commenced inside Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight, which landed at Bhubaneswar airport on first day of resumption of domestic operation.

