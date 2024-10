Updated on: October 26, 2024 16:33 IST

Vidya Balan fell on stage during "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" with Madhuri, kept dancing.

Vidya Balan fell on stage during "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" with Madhuri Dixit but kept dancing. Honey Singh reveals he once spent ₹38 lakh in one night at a party in Dubai club. On the other hand Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are keeping their romance quiet.