Updated on: November 10, 2021 7:48 IST

VIDEO: Nawab Malik says will expose Fadnavis' underworld connection today

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday refuted former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' charge that the former had bought land parcels from the people linked with the underworld, saying he will drop a “hydrogen bomb” on Wednesday and expose the "underworld links" of the BJP leader.