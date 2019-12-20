Friday, December 20, 2019
     
CAA Protests: Delhi Police takes help of drones to keep tab on law and order situation

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 12:48 IST ]

The Delhi Police is keeping an eye on the law and order situation in the state through five drone cameras in North East Delhi. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations of North East Delhi. Police is conducting flag march and keeping a close watch on social media accounts.

