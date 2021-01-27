Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
Despite the severe impact of Covid-19 in the handloom industry, weavers in Varanasi are putting their hopes high ahead of the Union Budget 2021. Known as the spiritual capital of India - Varanasi produces one of the finest sarees in India. Banarasi sarees are made of finely woven silk and decorated with intricate designs using zari (golden/silver thread). "Due to Corona virus crisis, business was badly hit. The raw materials have become more expensive. We want the government to be more considerate to poor people" says a local weaver. According to reports, Varanasi's weaving industry generates revenue of about Rs 50 billion annually. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Union Budget on February 1, 2021.
