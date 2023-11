Updated on: November 22, 2023 14:07 IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse | Location for vertical drilling identified; workers to be evacuated soon

The rescue operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site continued on Day 11. 41 labourers are trapped inside the rubble and all efforts are being made to evacuate them. Now, the location for vertical drilling to reach out to the trapped men has been identified. Road construction works continued