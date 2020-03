Uttarakhand people celebrated 'Khari Holi' in Kumaon area on March 02. On the festive occasion, people were seen dancing and singing folk songs. A large number of people gathered at a place and celebrated the Holi festival. Kumaoni Holi is the celebration praises the delight of fellowship, culture, and hues that include all the more importance and happiness. The nation will celebrate Holi on March 10, this year.