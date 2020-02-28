Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. US-Taliban sign peace deal in Doha

News Videos

US-Taliban sign peace deal in Doha

US President Donald Trump on USA-Taliban peace deal: I want to congratulate everybody.I really believe that Taliban wants to do something to show that we're not wasting time

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News