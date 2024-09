Updated on: September 04, 2024 12:29 IST

US charges top Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar over October 7 attacks on Israel

Israel-Hamas War: The United States has announced criminal charges against top leaders of the Hamas group for their roles in planning, supporting and perpetrating the October 7 attack in southern Israel, which killed over 1,200 people and began the devastating war in Gaza. Watch to know more!