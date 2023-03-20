Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Updated on: March 20, 2023 23:58 IST

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi

here was a huge uproar in the Parliament regarding Rahul Gandhi. The people of the ruling party are adamant on demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi, while the opposition is continuously creating ruckus regarding the JPC in the Adani case.
