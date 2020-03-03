Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UP Police seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 27 lakh

News Videos

UP Police seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 27 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Police seized illegal liquor worth Rs 27 lakh in Amroha on March 02. One mobile phone has also been recovered. The liquors were kept beneath chips and biscuits packets.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News