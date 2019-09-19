Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Uma Bharti's big statement on Ram Mandir, says nothing could be built in Ayodhya other than the temple

News Videos

Uma Bharti's big statement on Ram Mandir, says nothing could be built in Ayodhya other than the temple

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 11:07 IST ]

Uma Bharti makes a big statement on Ram Mandir, says nothing could be built in Ayodhya other than the temple

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPakistan denies permission for PM Modi's flight to pass over its airspace Next VideoPak again violates ceasefire, fires in Balakot and Sunderbani sector  