Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry claims it killed 800 Russian personnel
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ukraine claims 800 Russian troops killed in battle

News Videos

Published on: February 25, 2022 10:56 IST

Ukraine claims 800 Russian troops killed in battle

Ukraine defense ministry has claimed that about 800 Russian troops have been killed on Thursday.
Russia Ukraine Russia Ukraine War Updates Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War News Russia Ukraine Latest News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News