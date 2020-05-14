Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against COVID-19 to start within a week

The AYUSH Ministry and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are working together on validating four formulations against COVID-19 and the trials will start within one week.

