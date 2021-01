Tourism Minister inspects Red Fort after protestors' raid

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on January 27 inspected the Red Fort, where the protestors entered and hoisted the flag during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. He said that a report be made on the incident at the earliest and handed over to MHA, and FIR be registered with immediate effect. He said, "I inspected Red Fort with officers of Culture Ministry and Archaeological Survey of India today. I gave 2 directions- report be made at the earliest and handed over to MHA and FIR be registered immediately. Things will be further clarified after report comes." A team of Delhi Police has also conducted a probe at Red Fort after storming incident. On Republic Day countless numbers of protestors breached the security and entered into Red Fort and hoisted flags. The Tractor Rally was organised by the farmers to protest against Center's newly enacted farm laws.