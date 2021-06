Top 9 News: PM Modi expresses grief over the Kanpur accident

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a bus fell off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday night. The injured have been admitted to Hallet hospital. According to eye-witnesses, the bus first hit a loader truck and then jumped off the bridge in Sachendi area of the city. IG Mohit Aggarwal has confirmed the death of 16 people and said relief and rescue teams are at the spot.