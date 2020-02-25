While speaking to ANI in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on February 24, the ASP of Agra City Rohan Pramod Botre spoke on security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's 2-day India visit.
News 100 | February 25, 2020
Turbulence continues in North-East Delhi for second day
Violence in North-East Delhi orchestrated with an eye on US President's visit: Kishan Reddy
Recommended Video
News 100 | February 25, 2020
Turbulence continues in North-East Delhi for second day
Violence in North-East Delhi orchestrated with an eye on US President's visit: Kishan Reddy
BJP's Kapil Mishra appeals everyone to maintain peace in Delhi
Top News
35 paramilitary companie deployed in violence-hit Delhi; Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting
7 people including a cop died in Northeast Delhi violence on Monday: Delhi Police
Intel: Delhi, Aligarh CAA violence linked; PFI, Bhim Army key suspects
In a first, American Airlines proposes 285-seater Seattle-Bengaluru direct flight
6 Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus, CJI to issue direction for emergency situation
Kejriwal appeals to Delhiites to maintain peace, amid violence over anti-CAA protests
Latest News
Ivanka Trump repeats outfit as she visits India, impresses fashion police
Opinion | How Modi deftly scripted a grand ovation for Trump on Indian soil
Vicky Kaushal gives cryptic reply to dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, leaves netizens excited
Sidharth Malhotra to play double role in Thadam Hindi remake; shoot to begin in May
Sonia Gandhi condemns CAA violence in northeast Delhi, condoles death of Delhi Police constable
Congress takes potshot at Trump for not mentioning Mahatma
Babulal Marandi elected as BJP legislative party leader
Congress to try & convince Sena on CAA issue: Maharashtra MLA
Why Pawar wants mosque in name of invader Babar: Devendra Fadnavis
In Modi-Trump talks, trade, defence, security on agenda
Intel: Delhi, Aligarh CAA violence linked; PFI, Bhim Army key suspects
6 Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus, CJI to issue direction for emergency situation
Trump in Delhi: Photos from Day 2 of US President's India visit
Kejriwal appeals to Delhiites to maintain peace, amid violence over anti-CAA protests
Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 Endearing photos of Kabir Singh actor with wife Mira and kids
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film drops on Monday
Bhoot The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's horror film sees huge drop
Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma reacts to forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award: I am sad
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
1st Test: Top-order fails as New Zealand restrict India to 122/5 on rain-hit Day 1 in Wellington
IND vs NZ | Don't think being cautious will help us: Virat Kohli's message to Pujara and Co.
New Zealand's crushing win over India in Wellington hailed as one of the best in its history
KL Rahul added to Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal
It's 'now or never' for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City against King of Europe Real Madrid
India vs New Zealand: Is Virat Kohli right to blame toss for Wellington defeat?
Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter
Amul welcomes Trump to India with doodle featuring PM Modi
When US President Donald Trump turned into 'Bahubali'. Watch viral video
Hollywood celebs condemn bully attack on school boy
As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Gandhi, Godse can't go hand-in-hand: Prashant Kishor says Nitish doesn't need to stay with NDA
Will take part in J&K panchayat bypolls if leaders are released: Congress
Ivanka Trump repeats outfit as she visits India, impresses fashion police
Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it
Daily Horoscope February 25 (Bhavishyavani): Aquarius and other zodiac signs to get big success
Why most young women are stressed about their sex lives
TN artist carves PM Modi, Donald Trump, Taj Mahal images on watermelon
Huawei introduces its second foldable smartphone Mate Xs: Price, features and more
Huawei introduces MatePad Pro 5G tablet, AppGallery app platform and more
Sony introduces first 5G phone Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II: All you need to know
Realme X50 Pro 5G with 6 cameras unveiled in India: Know price, features and more
Netflix won't provide free 30-day subscription to users in India: Now what?
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result declared; CS Executive result to be declared shortly. Direct link
NVS TGT Result 2020 announced, interview scheduled for March; direct link here
ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: ICMAI announces December exam result. Direct Link
UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check