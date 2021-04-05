Monday, April 05, 2021
     
Suspicious object found near Delhi's National Media Centre

A suspicious object has been found near National Media Centre in New Delhi on April 5. Dog squad and bomb squad have reached the spot. Investigation is underway at the site. More details are awaited.
New Delhi National Media Centre

