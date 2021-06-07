Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Super 100: UP lifts lockdown restrictions in 4 more districts

Uttar Pradesh government has lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except in Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, ACS Information Navneet Sehga said
