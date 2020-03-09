Monday, March 09, 2020
     
  5. Stock market openes with heavy downfall, Sensex at 36,445.47, down by 1131.15 points

The S&P Sensex index plummeted as much as 1,176.49 points to hit 36,400.13 in the first few minutes of trade

