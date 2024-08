Updated on: August 12, 2024 15:17 IST

St Martin's Island: Why This Island Is Under Spotlight Post Hasina's Ouster

St Martin's Island: A video recording of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being circulated in which she can be heard accusing the US of ousting her from power for not surrendering the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island in the Bay of Bengal to the US. Here's all you need to know.