Updated on: September 01, 2023 23:50 IST

Special Report: ISRO Aditya-L1 Sun mission countdown to start

Tomorrow, India will create another history... Tomorrow's sunrise will be different for India. India's Suryaan Aditya L1 is ready for its solar mission. The countdown has started. Tomorrow morning, when the time will be exactly 11:50, the Aditya L1 will start its 1.5 million-kilometre journey.