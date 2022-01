Updated on: January 01, 2022 17:41 IST

Special News | PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Vaishno Devi stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured.