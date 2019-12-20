Friday, December 20, 2019
     
News Videos

Sonia Gandhi on CAA protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 21:00 IST ]

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the Centre over the 'violent' crackdown of protestors demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. "The Congress stands with the people of this country," she said in a televised appeal on Friday evening.

