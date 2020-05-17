Lockdown 4.0: Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks, bicycle to their home states
Lockdown 4.0: Centre extends nationwide lockdown till May 31 with considerable relaxations
COVID-19: Small-time actor Solanki Diwakar returns to selling fruits to earn living
Recommended Video
Lockdown 4.0: Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks, bicycle to their home states
Lockdown 4.0: Centre extends nationwide lockdown till May 31 with considerable relaxations
COVID-19: Small-time actor Solanki Diwakar returns to selling fruits to earn living
Super 100 | May 17, 2020 | 8 PM
Top News
Lockdown extended till May 31: MHA's new guidelines here
Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed and what's prohibited till May 31
Lockdown 4.0: States given power to decide which area falls under which of the five zones
Lockdown 4.0: Will bars and restaurants open after new MHA guidelines?
Online shopping restrictions lifted except in containment zones; e-commerce websites given go ahead
Coronavirus: Mumbai and Maharashtra record sharpest increase in fresh cases so far
Latest News
BCCI to wait before organising skill-based camp for contracted players
Meri gaadi usi se chalti hai: Virat Kohli reveals why he ignored Shane Warne’s advice on sledging
Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski hits 40-goal mark as Bayern Munich make winning return
Sushmita Sen talks about her struggles with Addison's disease and how Nunchaku meditation helped
Lockdown 4.0: Here is what will be allowed and what's prohibited till May 31
NDMA orders extension of lockdown till May 31
Watch: Migrant workers break police barricades at UP-MP border
Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in Odisha's Bhubaneswar
NMRC prepares Sector-51 Metro Station for post lockdown services
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Sena Bhavan
Noida reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 255
Barber shops, salons, markets except those located in containment zones allowed to reopen
Domestic, international flight services to remain suspended till May 31: DGCA
Delhi ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for coronavirus
Reliance Jio-General Atlantic deal: US equity firm invest ₹6,600 cr 1.34% stake
Raid at private liquor shop in Delhi's Pitampura for using duplicate barcodes on bottles
12 lakh EPFO members withdraw Rs 3,360 cr retirement savings during lockdown: FM Sitharaman
Breakup of Modi govt's Rs 20 lakh crore economic booster
Sushmita Sen talks about her struggles with Addison's disease and how Nunchaku meditation helped
Ali Fazal opens up about new wedding date with Richa Chadha, says 'we will celebrate with the world'
Ajay Devgn's nostalgic post as De De Pyaar De turns 1, says it showed 'family always come first'
Karan Johar's son Yash suggesting unique hair cut idea is too cute for words. Watch video
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday is all about daydreaming and recalling fondest memories
BCCI to wait before organising skill-based camp for contracted players
Meri gaadi usi se chalti hai: Virat Kohli reveals why he ignored Shane Warne’s advice on sledging
Lockdown 4 | Sports complexes, stadiums permitted to open; spectators not allowed: MHA
Kohli credits ex-Team India trainer Shanker Basu as 'biggest factor' in his fitness transformation
More keen on full-time coaching than commentating: Yuvraj Singh reveals future plans
OnePlus truly wireless earphones might launch in July: All you need to know
Realme Buds Air Neo might launch in India soon: All you need to know
Facebook buys GIF company GIPHY so that users send GIFs easily
Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity chip launching soon: Redmi GM Lu Weibing
GTA 5 available for free on Epic Games Store: How to download
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Video: Massive 30-foot-long shark shows up on Spanish beach
‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs
Barack Obama lashes out at Trump administration's response to coronavirus crisis
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in his Tel Aviv apartment
UK media watchdog fines Zakir Naik's Peace TV 300,000 pounds for 'hate speech'
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why