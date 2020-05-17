Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  Social distancing goes for a toss after migrant workers gather to board train in Chennai

Social distancing goes for a toss after migrant workers gather to board train in Chennai

Social distancing norms went for a toss after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to board a 'Shramik Special' train to Uttar Pradesh on May 17.

