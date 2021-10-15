Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Updated on: October 15, 2021 17:53 IST

SKM condemns gruesome murder at Singhu border, says 'Nihangs have no relation with Morcha'

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday condemned the barbaric killing of a man at the Singhu border protest site and has disassociated itself from the Nihangs.
Singhu Border News Singhu Border Nihang Sikh Nihang

