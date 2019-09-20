Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Seven-storey building collapses in Mumbai

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 12:22 IST ]

A portion of a seven-storied building collapsed in Mumbai on Friday. The incident was reported from Lokmanya Tilak Road. Seven vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade, including ambulances, have reached the incident spot.

