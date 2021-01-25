Monday, January 25, 2021
     
Security tightened in Assam ahead of 72nd Republic Day

As Assam is all set to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, security has been beefed up and random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers is being done at several places in capital Guwahati.
